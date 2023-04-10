Why you’re seeing blue pinwheels across the Tri-Cities

HOPEWELL, Va. — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Staff at Healthy Families in Hopewell and Prince George have planted hundreds of blue pinwheels across the Tri-Cities to spread awareness.

Program Executive Director Shantae Wheeler said the pinwheels symbolize the happy and healthy childhood that all children deserve.

At least one in seven children in the United Sates have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year, according to the CDC.

Wheeler and her staff work to be a light in the community and provide parents with the support and resources they need to thrive.

Child abuse and neglect comes in many different forms and don’t always share the same characteristics. Warning signs and symptoms of child abuse look different whether it’s sexual, physical or mental in nature.

Food insecurity and hunger can be a form of neglect, Wheeler said. She encouraged those in a supportive position should reach out to a family if they see them struggling.

“You can be that person to speak up for that child that didn't necessarily might not necessarily have a voice,” she stated. “Or you could just lend that parent a helping hand that may not have those resources.”

Healthy Families will celebrate the success stories of the parents they serve with their first annual Blue Gala fundraiser.

The Friday event is at the Beacon Theater in Hopewell starting at 6 p.m. on April 28. Tickets are $50 per person.

Wheeler said if you’re looking for resources to reach out to your local social services to find an agency that can help.

There is also a special tribute on display in the window of the Lamb Arts Center, where students created artwork using pinwheel designs to raise awareness about the month.

If you suspect that a child is being abused call the local police or the child protective agency. You can also contact the Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.