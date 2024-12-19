How the Blue Christmas service helps those experiencing grief have a peaceful holiday

MECHANICSVILLE, VA — For those experiencing loss, the holiday season can be especially challenging.

Dr. Sharon Siler, an expert on grief and director at the Healing Place Center for Counseling and Spiritual Formation, understands this struggle on a personal level.

Having navigated her own grief numerous times, she knows how difficult it can be for others during this time of year.

“When you are having a loss, a holiday really points that out that there is an empty chair, there is an empty space,” she said. “Someone who was with me in past holidays is not going to be with me this time. So rather than the holidays being a festive time, a time of celebration, it is a real trigger.”

To address these feelings, Dr. Siler and others will host the Second Annual Blue Christmas service on December 21 at First Shiloh Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. This event aims to provide healing and support to community members dealing with grief during the holidays.

“Blue Christmas is a service of healing and hope,” Dr. Siler explained. “Everyone in the community is invited. It's the opportunity for us to share as a community that we support those who have experienced losses during this Christmas time.”

The service is designed to offer a caring atmosphere for those seeking comfort. Attendees can expect Scripture readings, uplifting music, and inspiring messages from speakers.

“There will be an opportunity to really give space for your grief in a very caring atmosphere," Dr. Siler said.

The Blue Christmas service will begin at 7 PM, and organizers encourage everyone to attend, regardless of where they live.

For those unable to attend in person, First Shiloh Baptist Church plans to stream the service live on their Facebook and YouTube pages.

This Christmas, community members are encouraged to come together and share support, love, and hope during what can be a difficult season for many.

