Blue Christmas service helps those struggling with grief and loss: 'There is a community holding you'

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the holidays are often associated with joy and cheer, for some in our community this time of year triggers feelings of sadness, anxiousness, and depression.

"We hold those days as special times to be with the people we love. We have memories and traditions around those special days. But when you’ve lost somebody, you’ve not only lost them, but you’ve lost how they functioned in your life and were a part of your life on those special days," Dr. Sharon Siler, the Executive Director of The Healing Place, said.

To help those who struggle with grief and loss, Siler will host a Blue Christmas Service.

The community worship service is scheduled for December 21 at First Shiloh Baptist Church on Walnut Grove Road in Mechanicsville. The service begins at 7 p.m.

"It’s going to be a worship service of hope for people who have experienced losses," Siler said. "Whether it’s a loss of someone you lost or the loss of something you love. To know that there is a community that’s holding you, a community that’s acknowledging, a community that is with you, a community that is caring about you and where you are this Christmas."

While the service will be streamed on Facebook, those who attend in person are invited to enjoy a coffee and cake buffet after the service.

There will also be time to connect with people who want to help.

"It’s going to be the opportunity for us to talk with people and share resources from The Healing Place and other entities and organizations in our community that could provide some follow-up grief care," Siler said.

An evening of fellowship to show our community truly cares and wants to offer hope to help those who need it get through the holiday blues.