Blue Angels documentary offers never-before-seen look at Navy's flight demo team

NAS OCEANA, Va. — It's always an incredible experience, watching the Navy's Blue Angels perform high above Virginia Beach when the team visits our area. But have you ever wondered what it's like to be inside the cockpit as these elite pilots twist and turn in the sky? A new film, now streaming on Prime, gives us our closest look yet at that experience.

The Blue Angels is a 2024 documentary film about the Blue Angels pilots of the United States Navy. The filmmakers got exclusive access behind-the-scenes during training and air shows, giving viewers a never-before-seen look at the team's high-flying acrobatics.

"The team that filmed this entire documentary has put the camera in different places that will just blow your mind," says LCDR Chris 'Cheese' Kapuschansky. "They really captured the small movements of the aircraft that is very hard to see with the naked eye."

WATCH: Meet the team behind the F/A-18 Super Hornets

Meet the Virginia Beach team keeping Navy fighter jets flying over Hampton Roads

I caught up with LCDR Kapuschansky at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, while visiting a special group of sailors at VFA-213. Also known as The Fighting Blacklions, VFA-213 is News 3's Squadron of the Month for May 2024. LCDR Kapuschansky, a former member of the Blue Angels team, is now assigned to this squadron.

The Blacklions recently returned from an extended deployment. Now, back in Virginia Beach, the team is already training sailors and maintaining equipment for the next mission, whatever that may be.

"This crew is the best crew on the flight line, the best crew in the Navy," boasted CMDR Justin Nixon, VFA-213's Commanding Officer. "They are well trained and they are ready to go," he added.

Watch all of my segments with The Fighting Blacklions, including more about the Blue Angels movie, by clicking through the videos in the player at the top of this page.