This Richmond non-profit says they need to-go boxes to continue feeding the city's homeless

RICHMOND, Va. -- A team dedicated to helping feed Richmond's homeless population is asking the community for help in getting a specific item they said is vital to keep going.

Tracy Byrd-Eagles with the non-profit organization, Blessing Warriors, said the group serves 7 days a week and is in desperate need of more containers to serve food in.

"The need for containers is great," said Eagles. "We serve on average, daily, about 300 people from morning to night."

Running solely on support from the community, Eagles said the cost of the containers has gone up and they sometimes end up buying them with their own money.

"We need them every night. We need containers, to-go trays, soup cups like you would get at a restaurant." said Eagles. "It literally could be life or death for somebody. I mean, we've been out here for diabetics who haven't had something to eat and needed it. We've had to dig for a cup in our car and so having those utensils is crucial to someone."

She said although they don't have the funding to provide housing of any sort, they do what they can in providing basic items and need help to continue to doing so.

"We can't offer those housing services, but we can offer a full belly, a blanket, a sleeping bag, a tent, a band-aid, socks, dry socks, and an umbrella."

She said any support helps even if it’s spreading the word, as the people they help often have nowhere else to go.

"It's nothing but love and compassion and they don't have to be embarrassed to ask for a meal, they just get in the line, and they're loved and supported," said Eagles. "We feel called to do it. We feel god has put us in this position, and has entrusted us to take care of these people as he takes care of us."

Eagles said to-go containers as needed, as well as soup cups. So, if you or someone you know is hoping to help with this cause, you can reach out to Rhonda Sneed at (804) 300-8051.

