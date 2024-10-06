Annual Blessing of the Animals takes place at Virginia churches: 'I bless you'

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony took place at several Central Virginia churches on Sunday.

The celebration is part of the Feast of St. Francis Day when people often bring their pets to church to be blessed.

That is because the patron saint of the environment and animals was known for his love of nature and creatures.

Blessings took place at a number of churches, including St. Mary’s Episcopal in Goochland, Redeemer Episcopal in Midlothian and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond.

