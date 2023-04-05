'Blessed' Virginia woman celebrating 102nd birthday credits God for good health

HAMPTON, Va. — A Virginia woman who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday credits God for her longevity.

Jennett “Bruce” Snellings, who was born in Nash County, North Carolina, on April 4, 1921, now lives with her daughter in Hampton.

Her loved ones say she’s had a fulfilling career: She lived on a farm until she began working in a cotton mill at 16 years old.

Then at age 40, Snellings enrolled at Norfolk General Hospital where, alongside her sister, she took the first Licensed Practical Nursing course at the hospital.

Julie Perry

The great-grandmother enjoyed a career in nursing until her retirement at age 65. Now, 37 years later, her loved ones say she is in good health.

Snellings has three children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her loved ones say,

“She thanks God that he has blessed her with good health and guided her through life,” her loved ones wrote.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Snellings!

