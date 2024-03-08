Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Private school Blessed Sacrament completes $14M campus expansion, other upgrades

blessed-ribbon-cutting-1-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
blessed-ribbon-cutting-1-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 7:08 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 07:08:34-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The school held a grand opening ceremony for the student center Feb. 20, which was also the first day that students used the space.

The center’s completion followed several years of projects on Blessed Sacrament’s 40-acre campus at 2501 Academy Road.

In 2018-2019, Blessed Sacrament spent $2.5 million to add a new playground, repaint the school’s exterior, train staff and finance retention initiatives as well as marketing and scholarship efforts.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone