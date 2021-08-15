Mother, 2 children killed in Richmond house fire; 3 others hurt, including firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. -- A mother and her two children were killed in a Richmond house fire that sent four other people, including a firefighter, to the hospital Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 4200 block of Blanton Street in the Ampthill Heights neighborhood on the city's Southside just before 7 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home's second story when they arrived, according to Richmond Fire Department spokesperson Amy Vu.

"Crews went into rescue mode" while they worked to "quickly to extinguish the fire," Vu said.

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Chris Norton Blanton Street Fatal Fire

Six people were inside the home, three men, one woman and two young children, when the fire started, according to officials.

"Firefighters pulled the two children from the second story of the home and performed CPR, in an attempt to revive them," Vu said. "The children’s mother had reportedly jumped from a second-story window. She was found conscious and breathing on the ground outside the home."

The three men, the children’s grandfather, uncle and a family friend, were also conscious and breathing when crews arrived, Vu said.

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Chris Norton Blanton Street Fatal Fire

All six were transported to an area hospital, but 22-year-old Jasmine Allen, 4-year-old Kadene Allen and 9-month-old Jadae Copeland died of their injuries, Vu said.

Officials said the children’s uncle and the family friend were in stable condition at last check Sunday afternoon. The grandfather was not injured, Vu said.

Additionally, a firefighter was hurt trying to rescue the victims, Vu said. He was taken to an area hospital for burns to his hands.

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Chris Norton Blanton Street Fatal Fire

Fire investigators said the fire started in a room on the second floor, but are still investigating what sparked the blaze.

Officials said the home had no working smoke detectors.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.