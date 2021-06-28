Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside that left a man critically injured Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 700 block Blandy Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s wounded.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

