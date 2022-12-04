This Virginia woman hoped to one day ride a bike. A stranger helped make her dream come true

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.

Blake Edwards, who has Down Syndrome, was crowned Virginia Miss Amazing Senior Miss Queen in October. The competition is for women and girls with special needs.

Before Blake took the stage to dance, WTKR’s Angela Bohon who was emceeing the event, read a description about her to the audience. One thing it said was that Blake would one day like to have her own bicycle and be able to ride it. Someone in the audience was listening closely and took it upon themselves to make her dream come true.

At the beginning of December, the non-profit organization The Noblemen brought Blake a three-wheel bike in her favorite color, pink. Donita Edwards explained that her daughter has struggled with balance but always wanted to ride.

“When she would see other people riding their bikes, she would want to ride, but because of her having that low muscle tone, we never could get her steady on a two-wheeler," Donita said.

Both are thrilled about the gift of the bicycle and say it’s so much more.

“This bike means more than just a bicycle for Blake," Donita said. "It means that people on Facebook, people on Twitter get to see the achievement of people with disabilities.”

Blake will compete in the national Miss Amazing competition next October. They said between now and then, they’ll be raising funds for a new gown and travel expenses.

The founder of The Noblemen, Al Midgett, said they are excited to be working on eight more bicycles to continue spreading holiday cheer.