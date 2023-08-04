Someone shot up a realty office in the rural Virginia town of Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Officers in the town of Blackstone are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday right off of Main Street.

The Blackstone Police Department responded to Access Realty on Church Street around 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired into the office building.

Three gunshots were fired into the back of the unoccupied building by an unknown man driving a white Toyota Corolla, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading west in the alley behind Access Realty.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area or any information to contact them at (434) 292-3322.

Courier-Record, Blackstone



This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.