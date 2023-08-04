Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Someone shot up a realty office in the rural Virginia town of Blackstone

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Aug. 4
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 10:47:49-04

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Officers in the town of Blackstone are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday right off of Main Street.

The Blackstone Police Department responded to Access Realty on Church Street around 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired into the office building.

Three gunshots were fired into the back of the unoccupied building by an unknown man driving a white Toyota Corolla, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading west in the alley behind Access Realty.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area or any information to contact them at (434) 292-3322.

11. C2ars (1).jpeg

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone