Blackstone man dies after his truck hits tree off I-95

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A 45-year-old man from Blackstone died in a crash on Interstate 95 Friday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. north of Temple Avenue. That's where the man ran off the road in his Nissan pickup truck and hit a tree.

Troopers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

State Police said the man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. He was later identified as William D. Borum, Jr.

The crash remains under investigation.