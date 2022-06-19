RVA block party showcases Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nichelle Setzer has been making jewelry for about 20 years. This Juneteenth, she set up her shop, Setzer Designs, at the second annual Black Village RVA Block Party, thrilled to be among dozens of Black-owned businesses at the event.

“It is important to see Black businesses uplifted," she said.

The block party is a way to help Black-owned businesses get a boost in sales, but to Setzer, it's about much more. Using her jewelry making skills, and her voice, is at the forefront of her mind.

"My mother actually was a civil rights activist in Petersburg, my sister was the first person to integrate a school, so I saw a lot of activism," she said.

Setzer says it's a day for community and awareness of Juneteenth's history and lasting impact.

Kieyondra Nash with Magdalena's, another vendor at the block party, said it's about representation.

“It makes us feel good, like we’re seen, we’re not just in the back skirts," Nash said.

Ghatul Abdul, a shopper at the block party, says showing up is this least she could do to give back.

"I think Richmond, my home, has given me so much, that it only makes sense that when you’re in a position in life where you can give back, come back and support, being part of both the celebrations and rebuilding the community," Abdul said.

Selling handmade goods, vendors from across the Richmond area lined up, coming together to celebrate Juneteenth, and Black Village RVA's success. In about a year, the group grew from just 8 businesses to more than 1,500, with the intention to continue expanding.

"It's been so big an amazing, we're now stretching into other states," said founder Darrick Hanks-Harris, the founder of Black Village RVA.

Hanks-Harris said next year, he's hoping to expand to the block party to three days, instead just Juneteenth, encouraging shoppers continue to visit Black-owned businesses beyond the holiday.

“Celebrating Juneteenth is not about supporting a Black owned business for one day. It’s about supporting Black-owned business 365 days a year."