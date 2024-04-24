Watch Now
Virginia summit to discuss reproductive, maternal equity amongst Black women

Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 06:00:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Recent studies have shown that Black women have the highest maternal mortality rate in the country and are more than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to white women.

Black maternal mortality will be one of the many health disparity topics discussed at the 2024 Virginia Reproductive and Maternal Equity Summit Wednesday evening.

VA Reproductive and Maternal Equity Summit.png

The event will bring the community, doctors, and elected officials together to discuss solutions and concerns.

Dr. Camille Hammond, CEO of the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation, reflected on the death of a University of Richmond alumna who died in March after giving birth.

"Her name was Krystal Anderson, and she was 40 years old and 20 weeks pregnant. And instead of bringing home a baby, her husband had to bury both her and the child," Hammond said. "And that is not, unfortunately, an uncommon story. It's happening too often. And I'm tired of burying women who just want to have a child. It's not fair. And we can do better.”

Screen Shot 2024-04-02 at 6.14.44 PM.png
The summit, emcee'd by CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels, will begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. Attendees can join via Zoom or in-person at Virginia Union University or at The College of William & Mary.

You can register for the event, here.

