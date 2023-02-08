Black History Museum will host Richmond clean-up event

RICHMOND, Va. — A group known for beautifying the River City will soon focus on the Jackson Ward neighborhood in honor of Black History Month.

The Sunday event is spearheaded by the non-profit, Keep Virginia Cozy, and is led by Brian Bell.

Bell founded his clean-up group about six years ago as a way to have fun while exploring his city and helping keep the community clean.

This weekend, Bell and his volunteers will team up with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia for a clean-up event in Jackson Ward. His goal is to recognize Black History Month while giving back to his community.

“I think our first official clean-up as a non-profit had six people there and three of them are related to me,” Bell said. “For our Earth Day event last year, we had about 128 people show up. So, something is working. That’s fun for folks to get engaged with the community.”

Keep Virginia Cozy will have a table set up near the museum’s entrance at West Leigh Street and St. Peter Street at noon Sunday.

Participants will learn about African American history in Richmond from speaker Ana Edwards, a public historian and museum educator from the American Civil War Museum in Richmond.

Bell works with REI and the local division of Amazon for supplies. He teamed up with Vasen Brewery who offered their spent grain bags to use as reusable trash bags.

Elias Junk Removal then hauls the trash and junk that is collected for free.

