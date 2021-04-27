Watch
Black History Museum director passes away: 'We were blessed to have experienced her kindness'

Black History Museum & Cultural Center
Black History Museum director passes away
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 11:21:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's Black History Museum & Cultural Center shared that Executive Director Adele Johnson has passed away.

Johnson joined the team at the museum in 2017 following a 20-year-long dream to work there.

"We were blessed to have experienced her kindness, talents and unwavering service to the community," the museum shared on social media. "She will be a deeply missed member of the Black History Museum family."

The museum said that Johnson felt that the museum was "one of the best-kept secrets in Richmond".

Gov. Ralph Northam shared his condolences to Johnson's loved ones on Tuesday morning.

"Adele Johnson was unwavering in her commitment to making Black history, culture, and art accessible to everyone. Pam and I send our condolences to all who knew and loved her."

He urged people to support Johnson's legacy by supporting the museum.

