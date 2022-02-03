Watch
Black GOP House member criticizes Black caucus rejection

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, delivers a speech during the House session at the Capitol Thursday Feb. 3, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Cordoza said that he was not voted into the Black Legislative Caucus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A.C. Cordoza
Posted at 5:05 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 17:05:12-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The only Black Republican in the Virginia House has taken to the chamber floor to criticize the legislative Black caucus for rejecting his application for membership.

A.C. Cordoza’s speech Thursday prompted a sharp rebuke from Democratic members of the caucus. The group's chairman confirmed that the group had voted against accepting the freshman member but questioned his intentions for seeking to join.

Cordoza said when he reached out about membership, he was given a policy questionnaire about whether he supported a wide range of liberal priorities.

He said the questionnaire showed the group is more about politics than identity.

