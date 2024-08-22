How this Black Girls Run group hopes to inspire each other and the community to healthier habits

RICHMOND, Va. -- Summer may be coming to a close, but there's still time left to complete one challenge found exclusively on the Capital Trail.

That challenge is just one of many reasons you'll find six women from Black Girls Run (BGR) on the move.

"We are challenge oriented runners," said Cynthia Lewis.

Lewis. the group's run ambassador, said that staying physically fit is enough of a challenge on its own, but when the Capital Trail Foundation introduced its Summer Challenge run, she and the other five women of the Dorey Park Chapter of BGR decided to test their mettle.

"We decided to do the trail," Lewis said.

The Summer Challenge is a call to runners across Virginia to conquer the Capital Trail.

Runners, walkers, and bikers had from May 25 to September 9 to complete one of three distances: 51.7 miles, 103.4 miles, and 465.3 miles.

Lewis said their specific challenge took them to Williamsburg and back.

The Dorey Park chapter of Black Girls Run blew past their 50-plus mile distance with time to spare over the course of the Summer.

Basically, it was the month of July and one day in August," Lewis said. "We did our last 11 miles on August 3. We were willing and able to do it!"

Lewis said this challenge was more than pounding pavement, rather it was about pushing past anything you thought may be holding you back, including age and physical limitation. Lewis said every member of the Dorey Park Chapter is between 60 and 70 years old.

"I donated my kidney to my daughter, I have one kidney and I’m out here so we all can’t out here and do what we have to do," BGR member Kimberly Gregory said.

Even though there is less than a month left of the challenge, the group hopes they can inspire others to lace up their shoes and hit the ground running to live a healthier lifestyle.

"We sang, we prayed, we skipped, walked, jumped, ran, whatever it took to get to 51 miles. We did it!" said Lewis. "Don’t sell yourself short, just do it. It starts with one step at a time."

Lewis said BGR meets to run Tuesday and Thursday at Libbie Hill Park and Saturday at Dorey Park by the lake at 7:30 a.m. She said all runners are welcome to join their group.

If you are interested in registering for the challenge before it ends September 9, you can find all the information you need at here.

The Capital Trail Foundation will hold a celebration for the participants of the Summer Challenge September 14 from 10am to 1pm at the Charles City Courthouse in Charles City County.

