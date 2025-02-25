Jamila Johnson has advice for small business owners: 'You have to be willing to take those risks'

RICHMOND, Va. —Jamila Johnson took a leap, leaving a 12-year career in mental health to start her own business in the ancient art of waist beads.

A passion since college, she has moved her business out of her home to a storefront in Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond.

Johnson admitted that her journey hasn’t been easy.

“You have to be willing to take those risks. Definitely prepare yourself as much as you can, but you have to know that there are risks, and you have to love what you do enough to feel like the benefits outweigh the risk,” she explained.

Attendees of the Black Enterprise seminar in Richmond on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Space 145 in the mall on Stony Point Parkway will be able to meet Johnson and check out her wares.

The free seminar is an opportunity for the public and other business owners to connect, learn from local leaders, and explore vendor tables showcasing Black-owned businesses.

“When you think about the overhead cost of having a business, the startup cost of having a business, many Black businesses do not have access to the capital, to the resources — which is why the MBL (Metropolitan Business League) is so important because it connects us with resources and information that maybe we are not privy to," she said.

In collaboration with the Metropolitan Business League, this event will honor the legacy and contributions of Black-owned businesses in Richmond while providing opportunities for connection, learning, and celebration during Black History Month.

“The whole idea is to really just promote diversity and inclusion. We really want our Black business owners to feel heard and recognized during this event,” said Alexis Cheeseman, marketing and community engagement manager for Stony Point Fashion Park.

The evening will feature an interactive seminar and panel, showcasing the history and impact of Black entrepreneurship in Richmond, past and present. Guests will enjoy engaging activities, including line dancing led by Kemel Patton, the Line Dancing King of RVA, and savor lite bites from Black-owned restaurants located within Stony Point and across Richmond, accompanied by complimentary wine from Penny’s Wine Bar.

Participating businesses include Lyra’s Natural Kitchen, offering delicious samples and insights into their services; Shop Sisters Boutique, sharing their unique apparel and inspiring business journey; and LoveLey’s Hair, dedicated to natural hair care with a luxurious and educational approach.

Additional vendors will also be present to share their stories and products.

