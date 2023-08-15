Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour set to make a stop in Richmond this August

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for laugh-out-loud comedy - the Black Power Rangers Comedy Tour is making a stop in the River City, on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The all-Black crew will share hilarious stories and jokes about growing up and being Black Americans.

Comedian Wills Maxwell says that he came up with the name and the idea to unite comics from across the South for a show, and then he eventually made it happen.

"I kept trying to find a name that evoked Black Power," Maxwell said. "And Black Power Rangers was like a happy accident. We're all similar in age, so we have that same nostalgia for when you couldn't go anywhere without seeing Power Rangers. And it's just the thing that ties us all together."

Maxwell, who is North Carolina-based, said that he's "met incredible black comedians up and down the East Coast, and I just really wanted to get on the road with them, have a chance to do some shows with them, support each other.”

He additionally stressed that the show is a great fit for everyone as long as you like a good "LOL" experience.

“Everyone has a completely different style of comedy, a different way that they relate to the audience. What we all have in common is we're all hilarious," Maxwell said. "So if you come out, you hang... I say that humbly. I say that as humbly as I possibly can. We're all hilarious. You hang out with us, you come out with us, you're going to have a good time.”

Included in the lineup is Richmond-based comedian Francesca Lyn, who is no stranger to the Richmond comedy scene.

“I actually suggested Coalition Theater where this is going to be held. It's a place where I took improv classes and you can get trained on doing some comedy things," Lyn said. "And I love that theater. And so it means a lot to be able to help bring a show like this to Richmond and especially to that theater.

When asked why Richmond was added to the comedy tour this year, Maxwell's response was simple.

"This year we were just trying to expand to more places and getting more points of view on what it's like to be a Black person in the South. If we're going to do that and not include Virginia, then that's an oversight," Maxwell said.

"We've got comics from different states and from different parts of the south, but we really just wanted to celebrate with the folks in Richmond and also just get that perspective of what that's like.”

The tour's Richmond show will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Coalition Theater. The remaining shows in the region will take place in Washington D.C on August 25 and Baltimore on August 26.

Tickets and information about the comedy tour are available, here.

