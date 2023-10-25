Where you can hear about the legacies of Black astronauts from Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two well-known Virginians with significant ties to NASA and Space will discuss the past, present, and future contributions of Black astronauts to human space flight.

Lynchburg native Leland Melvin and Dr. Robert L. Satcher, who was born in Hampton, will speak during a two-day event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC). The event is a partnership with the University of Richmond

Melvin, is an alumnus and Trustee Emeritus of the University of Richmond and Dr. Satcher serves as a professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

John Raoux/ASSOCIATED PRESS The space shuttle Atlantis crew, from left, commander Charles Hobaugh, mission specialists Mike Foreman and Leland Melvin, pilot Butch Willmore, and mission specialists Robert Satcher Jr. and Randy Bresnik attend a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009. The Atlantis crew are targeted for a Nov. 16 launch.

From pilot Ed Dwight and the earliest days of the space program to Guion Bluford, Jr., the first Black astronaut to travel into space, Dr. Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to travel into space, and looking forward to Victor Glover, scheduled to be the first Black astronaut to orbit the Moon aboard Artemis II, Satcher and Melvin will discuss this often-overlooked history and bring their own unique perspective to the conversation thanks to their time spent together as mission specialists during the STS-129 mission to the International Space Station aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 2009, according to a press release.

“It's that idea that things might have been overlooked in the past, but it's our responsibility to bring those stories to the forefront so we can all learn from that history together,” said Michael Plumb, VMHC Vice President for guest engagement.

Wednesday’s event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.

The talks coincide with an exhibit at VMHC called “From Virginia to the Moon” which showcases Virginians who have reached Space.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.