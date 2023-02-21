He creates art that inspires people to spend more time with those who don't look like them

RICHMOND, Va. — If you step into BK Fulton’s creative space that overlooks Downtown Richmond, you’ll see his works of art on full display.

“I've been expressing myself creatively for a while,” Fulton said.

He has two Broadway plays, 15 books and 19 movies to his name.

His latest movie, "Freedoms Path," is now showing on the big screen. It's a film about freedom, friendship and faith.

“With my art, I'm hoping that it empowers people, influences people to read more, to love more, to spend more time with people that don't look like them,” Fulton said.

BK is a producer who financially backs projects that tell an untold story — and a more inclusive one.

“And because it hasn't been the tradition of Hollywood to tell these stories, I'm picking up gems like the hope diamond of stories,” Fulton said.

The business of storytelling came later in life. BK spent years in the corporate world. At Verizon, he was the Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic region and President of Verizon Virginia.

Just shy of 50 years old, BK retired from his corporate job with his second act about to begin.

“I spent the first 50 doing what I was trained to do, and now I get to spend the rest of my life doing what God made me to do. That's to tell these stories. Try to inspire,” Fulton said.

His storytelling days started early on. Reading a story that an 8-year-old BK wrote gives a glimpse of what was to come.

“I would make sure my family gets the right food. I would take my family to the movies. That's crazy. To the movies. Oh my goodness,” Fulton said.

Decades later, BK created Soulidifly Productions — the umbrella for his pet projects like his first movie investment in 2017.

“A River Runs Red" featured John Cusack, Taye Diggs, George Lopez and Luke Hemsworth.

"It's funny, friends would call and say 'BK, I just saw your film in the movies and it had real actors in it,'" Fulton said.

He brought big names to Broadway too, like Samuel L. Jackson in the highly-acclaimed and highly-successful play, “The Piano Lesson." It ended its 19-week run last month.

“The Piano Lesson is officially the highest grossing August Wilson play and revival in the history of Broadway,” Fulton said.

Then, there's BK the author and his stack of his literary loves.

One is close to his heart — the book "Shauna."

It’s a story about his sister who has lived her life with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic mutation affecting speech, movement and coordination.

“I always looked out for her and I developed this unusual motherly wit that doesn't often come with athletes or the alpha male. But it's helped interacting with people,” Fulton said.

For the little boy who loved a good story, BK the producer is still writing his own story.

From books, to Broadway, to the big screen.

“Those stories put my life on rocket boosters. I'm trying to do that for others,” Fulton said.

BK is working on developing a film school for young creators and a movie pass app.

He also has a personal goal of making 70 movies. Right now, he's almost at 20.