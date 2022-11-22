Watch Now
Group indicted after teen killed at Chesterfield birthday party

Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 16:34:46-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds, and a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting at a July birthday party in Chesterfield.

The teenagers face murder and gun charges.

A Chesterfield high school was shot and killed inside a bathroom at a July 2 quinceañera held at the Cultural Center of India along the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkway.

"The victim, who appears to have been the intended target of the shooting, was pronounced deceased at the scene," Chesterfield Police Lt. George Turner said at the time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

