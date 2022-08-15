She never received flowers on her birthday. That changed when she turned 101.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alease Taylor celebrated her 101 birthday this week with something new. Never on her previous 100 birthday celebrations had the Richmond-area native received flowers.

That changed this week when the people at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center heard about Ms. Taylor's flowerless streak.

WTVR Richmond woman celebrates 101st birthday with 101 flowers.

"It was brought to our attention that you've never received a bouquet of flowers for your birthday," Westport administrator Emmanuel Motley said during Ms. Taylor's birthday celebration at the center. "So the team here at Westport teamed up with our local Trader Joe's and they donated 101 stems for your birthday."

Friends and family were able to join Taylor to celebrate the milestone birthday.