How you can help fill birthday bags for Richmond kids

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit is urging the community to help give children in need what may be their only birthday gift.

Volunteers at Celebrate RVA on Oliver Hill Way assemble and deliver birthday bags to schools and children across the city. The bags come with decorations, cake-making supplies, small gifts, a book and more.

Founder Julia Mattingly posted on Instagram that she’s received a surge of requests for birthday bags. She and her volunteers are fulfilling nearly 500 requests from teachers, caregivers, social workers and parents in October alone.

"We are working ahead to get as many bags prepared for November and December, so that we can have 600-750 more Birthday Bags delivered to #RVA kids before the end of 2022!" Mattingly wrote on Instagram.

Mattingly said, more than ever before, they need volunteers and supplies.

“They're personalized for kids, We hand pick a book for each child, We’re writing their name and the birthday card and on the tag,” she explained. “So, there's so many things that go into making sure that these feel special for the kids. That's why we need help.”

Mattingly said the volunteer opportunities are family friendly. You can sign up on their website CelebrateRVA.org