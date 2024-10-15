She's money! Kristen Luehrs sinks Birdies for Charity as part of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 helped raise money for The Birdies for Charity program, presented by TowneBank and held in conjunction with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

The program is in its seventh year and has raised money for over 190 charities.

Kristen Luehrs hosted an event at the Country Club of Virginia where she made putts to raise money for local organizations including the Children's Museum of Richmond and the Richmond SPCA.

The last day to donate is October 20, and donations can be made here or on-site at the Country Club of Virginia, James River course.

