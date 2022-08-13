2-alarm fire at Chesterfield apartments sends firefighter, 3 residents to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Three residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Chesterfield County.

Fire crews were called to the Birchwood at Boulders Apartments along Boulder Springs Drive early just before 3:45 a.m., according to Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Firefighters arrived about four minutes later to find heavy fire shooting through the roof of the three-story building, Mitchell said.

WTVR Two-alarm fire at the Birchwood at Boulders Apartments in North Chesterfield early Aug. 13, 2022.

Residents were “self-evacuating” as fire crews went into “rescue mode” to evacuate residents and fight the fire simultaneously,

A two alarm was called and more than 50 firefighters from Richmond responded.

The fire was marked under control at 4:50 a.m., Mitchell said.

Officials said three residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mitchell said the firefighter’s injuries were heat-related.

Mitchell said 27 residents were displaced because of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Officials said investigators are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.