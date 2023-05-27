2 killed, 2 injured in Woodbridge neighborhood

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in a Woodbridge neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of Birchdale Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to officials with Prince William County Police.

When officers arrived, they found one man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, officials said.

Three other men suffering from gunshot wounds were found inside the home.

The victims were taken to an area hospital where one of them died of their injuries, according to police.

Officers said the shooting was confined to the house.

Police believe that there is only one suspect, who they do not believe is still in the area.

No arrests have been made in the case.

"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred," police wrote.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.

