Bingo Beer Co. launches line of THC-infused drinks

RICHMOND, Va. — A local brewery is launching its own line of non-alcoholic cocktails.

"High Score Beverage Co" from Bingo Beer Co. debuted earlier this month, featuring a new line-up of hemp-derived drinks called "Level Up."

The brewery said these beverages contain just enough THC to give drinkers a light buzz, but without any alcohol.

Level Up includes two flavors so far: Grapefruit Paloma and Ginger Mule.

They're available now at the brewery, and are coming soon to shops, restaurants and bars across the state.

Bingo Beer Co. also said it plans to launch a series of drinks called "Reset," which will be CBD wellness tea sippers.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube