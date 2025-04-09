Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 6200 block of Bimini Court. A CBS 6 crew at the scene can see a large police presence.

Sources indicate the victim is around 20 years old. We are working to get an update on his condition.

Police have not released information on potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

