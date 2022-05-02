Watch
Founder of 'Billy Bread' and 'Billy Pie' to open 'Billy Pasta' at Ellwood Thompson’s

Posted at 11:05 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 11:23:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. — After conquering the realms of bread and pizza, a local restaurateur is taking on another carbohydrate. Billy Fallen is preparing to open another namesake business, Billy Pasta, within Ellwood Thompson’s grocery store at 4 N. Thompson St. The concept is Fallen’s third starch-focused venture, joining Billy Bread and Billy Pie. Though Fallen sold Billy Bread years ago, he still owns Billy Pie, which has a location at 6919 Patterson Ave., operates out of Basic City Beer Co. in Manchester, and is also sold wholesale to some small local markets. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.

