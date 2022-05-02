Founder of 'Billy Bread' and 'Billy Pie' to open 'Billy Pasta' at Ellwood Thompson’s

RICHMOND, Va. — After conquering the realms of bread and pizza, a local restaurateur is taking on another carbohydrate. Billy Fallen is preparing to open another namesake business, Billy Pasta, within Ellwood Thompson’s grocery store at 4 N. Thompson St. The concept is Fallen’s third starch-focused venture, joining Billy Bread and Billy Pie. Though Fallen sold Billy Bread years ago, he still owns Billy Pie, which has a location at 6919 Patterson Ave., operates out of Basic City Beer Co. in Manchester, and is also sold wholesale to some small local markets. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.