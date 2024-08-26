'Great father, great man' killed in Henrico moped crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A moped driver killed Saturday in Henrico County was a "selfless" and "hardworking" man, according to his son.

Billy Chestnut, 72, of Hanover County, was killed when a sedan collided with his moped along Mechanicsville Turnpike, Saturday August 24, at about 12:06 a.m., according to Henrico Police.

"Henrico Police responded to Mechanicsville Turnpike near Springdale Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving an sedan and a moped," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the crash. "The preliminary investigation indicates [Chestnut] was traveling North on Mechanicsville Turnpike when [his moped] became disabled. A sedan, also traveling North, approached from behind and changed lanes to avoid another slow-moving vehicle which resulted in the sedan hitting the moped."

Police said the initial investigation determined neither speed nor and alcohol contributed to the crash, but that the investigation is ongoing.

"My father was selfless and hardworking," Billy Chestnut's son Ray said in a message to CBS 6. "[He was a] great father, great husband and could make anyone laugh. He loved children and animals. A great man, so much more."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crash Team Investigator L. C. Jones at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.