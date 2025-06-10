Former Chesterfield superintendent Dr. Billy Cannaday has died

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Dr. Billy Cannaday, a longtime educator who served as superintendent of Chesterfield County from 2000 to 2006, has died.

In a social media post, the school district reflected on Dr. Cannaday's "profound impact on Chesterfield County Public Schools and beyond."

"When he began, fewer than half of our schools were fully accredited. Thanks to his dedication and leadership, every Chesterfield school had achieved full accreditation by the time he moved on to lead the Virginia Department of Education," the post reads.

In his career, Cannaday also served as the Superintendent of Public Instruction and CEO of the Virginia Department of Education, as president of the Virginia Board of Education, and as the dean of the School of Continuing and Professional Studies at the University of Virginia.

He was inducted into the CCPS Hall of Fame in 2022.

"We are thankful for all of his contributions to education and particularly to our school division," the district stated. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who were touched by his work and spirit."

