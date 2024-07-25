Coast Guard finds missing Virginia man's belongings on catamaran

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Coast Guard found items on a catamaran that belong to a man who Chesapeake police have reported missing.

Chesapeake Police said 65-year-old Bill Wolf was last seen by his wife leaving their home in the 2000 block of Athens Court just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

Wolf left the house after having a "mental illness episode," according to police.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia/Facebook

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia said crews found a catamaran adrift with no one on it Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. Officials said the catamaran was 3 nautical miles north of Little Creek Harbor.

Wolf's cell phone and personal belongings with his name on it were found on the catamaran, Coast Guard officials said.

Chesapeake Police Department

Police said Wolf is 5 feet 8 inches tall and roughly 188 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He driving a silver 2008 Ford F-150 pickup with Virginia license plate IBDWOLF when he left home, officers said.

Anyone with information on Wolf's whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.