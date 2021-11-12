Henrico mourns former County Manager Bill LaVecchia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Former Henrico County Manager William F. “Bill” LaVecchia has died at the age of 94. Current County Manager John Vithoulkas has ordered the Henrico County flag to be lowered to half-staff at all county buildings and facilities through sunset Nov. 26 in tribute to LaVecchia and his service to the county. Click here to read about LaVecchia's contributions to the county on the Henrico Citizen.