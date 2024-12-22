88-year-old Virginia man completes 3-month 'Hike for Hope' on Appalachian Trail

ELKTON, Va. — A Virginia man has accomplished an extraordinary feat at the age of 88.

Bill Kingrea recently completed a 100-mile hike along the Appalachian Trail, a journey he began after announcing his plan in September, WHSV reported.

Over the past three months, Kingrea has been raising money for the nonprofit Hope Distributed, coining his effort the "Hike for Hope," which spanned from Waynesboro to Front Royal.

The Elkton man first aimed to finish the hike by his 88th birthday; however, the completion was delayed due to the passing of his wife in late October and his subsequent trip to North Carolina for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Despite the challenges, Kingrea pushed through. He said the journey helped him cope with his grief and in the process, he raised more than $5,000 for Hope Distributed.

"I feel very fortunate that I am in good health. Don't take any medicines, I don't have any heart problems or other, and so I thank God for the fact that I am healthy, and I guess maybe that's one of the reasons I decided to do this," Kingrea said.

Kingrea described the hike as a bucket list item, an achievement that aligns with his adventurous spirit. On his 80th birthday, he took a hot air balloon ride, and on his 87th birthday, he went zip-lining.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.