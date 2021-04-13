Bikers getting revved up for sickle cell awareness unity ride

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a few weeks, the community will be cheering on motorcyclists in this year's 12th annual Unity Ride for Sickle Cell.

Organizers want to get the word out now about the motorcycle event on May 1.

COVID-19 put the brakes on this event in 2020, now organizers want as many people as possible to join in.

Sickle Cell is a blood disease and is a disorder that's inherited and affects millions of people, but is prevalent in African Americans.

Sandee Smith said this upcoming event is another opportunity to raise awareness and raise funds for MCV Foundation for Sickle Cell research.

“The money that we raise on a yearly basis all goes towards research. Finding a cure and improving the cures, medications out there, and bringing the awareness to the people in the communities that we serve” Smith added.

The 12th Annual Unity Ride for Sickle Cell is May 1. Registration is from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Steel Horse Harley Davidson on Hull Street.

The motorcyclists will then be escorted by Virginia State Police for the unity rise, and end at Pop's Bar and Grill where health experts will share info about Sickle Cell.

Motorcycle clubs and riders can register via Eventbrite. Volunteers are also needed. To sign up call 804-400- 5473.

Organizers said those attending must wear a mask. They will follow all CDC and social distancing guidelines.