Bike Buds, a joint-smoking cycling group, plans to roll out more businesses

RICHMOND, Va. — Twice a week or so, about 20 people gather in Richmond to embark on a bike ride. Their routes, usually 20-25 miles, span city streets, gravel and natural terrain. About halfway through the ride, the group stops. The riders light joints and pass them around for a smoke break that group leader Eric Morehouse describes as “super communal” before returning to the trail. These are the Bike Buds, a club started last year by Morehouse and his business partner, Phil Horne, to combine just that: bikes and buds. “It’s a double entendre. It is about friends, but it’s also about smoking weed,” Horne said.

