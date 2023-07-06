Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bike Buds, a joint-smoking cycling group, plans to roll out more businesses

bikebudsshirts-467x700.jpg
(Photo courtesy Bike Buds, Richmond BizSense)
Bike Buds’ merchandising includes t-shirts, rolling papers and other products.
bikebudsshirts-467x700.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 11:45:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Twice a week or so, about 20 people gather in Richmond to embark on a bike ride. Their routes, usually 20-25 miles, span city streets, gravel and natural terrain. About halfway through the ride, the group stops. The riders light joints and pass them around for a smoke break that group leader Eric Morehouse describes as “super communal” before returning to the trail. These are the Bike Buds, a club started last year by Morehouse and his business partner, Phil Horne, to combine just that: bikes and buds. “It’s a double entendre. It is about friends, but it’s also about smoking weed,” Horne said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone