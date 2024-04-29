'Biggest' JP Jumpers walk yet raises $14,000: 'It's a dream come true'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy and the JP Jumpers Foundation hosted their seventh annual Autism Walk and Community Festival on Sunday.

Groups gathered outside the John Marshall Courts Building and walked nearly two and a half miles along Leigh Street to the Science Museum of Virginia.

"This is probably one of our biggest ones yet. We had about 450 people on the route, a couple of hundred waiting for us right here," JP Jumpers founder Pam Mines said. "It's a time for us to celebrate people with special needs."

WTVR

The foundation, which is named after Mines' son, works to promote an inclusive culture all across Central Virginia.

"We just want to make sure everybody knows that they're celebrated. It's like a dream come true, Mines said. "You have one little thought of what you think you want to do to positively impact somebody. And you have all these people out here doing the same thing. So it's just amazing."

The event raised $15,000, which exceeded organizers' initial goal of $10,000.

Click here to learn more or if you would like to make a donation.

