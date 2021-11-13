Virginia police officer critically injured in shooting outside Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just before 5 a.m., according to Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police said.

Officials said a Big Stone Gap police officer was shot after responding to a home on that street.

The officer, who was identified on the town's Facebook page as Michael Chandler, was taken to Norton Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Geller said.

"Our love, thoughts, and prayers go out to him and his family," town officials wrote.

State police are investigating the shooting in coordination with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, Wise County Sheriff's Office and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp, officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.