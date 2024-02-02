Watch Now
Richmond Food-focused PR firm Big Spoon scoops up The Apple Cart

BizSense
Posted at 6:15 AM, Feb 02, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A few years after pairing with a marketing peer, local PR firm Big Spoon Co. has scooped up another firm with a shared food- and restaurant-industry focus.

Big Spoon last month acquired The Apple Cart Co., a 10-year-old consultancy led by co-founder Barb Lamb, who started working with Big Spoon last fall.

The deal adds Lamb as an equal partner in Big Spoon with founder Kevin Clay and co-owner Enrique Mendez, who similarly joined the fold when his Design by E marketing shop merged with Big Spoon in 2020. Lamb also will serve as director of strategy, adding a consulting arm to Big Spoon’s suite of services.

Talks about combining with Apple Cart started last summer in light of several projects over the years that Big Spoon and Apple Cart had either worked on together or referred to each other, Lamb said.

