Here's what caused that big backup on the interstate

UPDATE: The incident and traffic had cleared by 9 a.m., according to VDOT.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 east in Henrico County near the I-195 split.

'The trailer of a truck is stuck under the guardrail on the shoulder," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "Motorists should find alternate routes."

Traffic was backed up about two miles at about 8 a.m.

No other details about the crash were shared.

