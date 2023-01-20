Watch Now
Here's what caused that big backup on the interstate

Posted at 8:24 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 09:16:49-05

UPDATE: The incident and traffic had cleared by 9 a.m., according to VDOT.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 east in Henrico County near the I-195 split.

'The trailer of a truck is stuck under the guardrail on the shoulder," a VDOT spokesperson advised. "Motorists should find alternate routes."

Traffic was backed up about two miles at about 8 a.m.

No other details about the crash were shared.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
