Why President Biden is visiting Virginia and where he plans to go

RICHMOND, Va. -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Virginia Monday to promote the president's Getting America Back on Track Tour. They kicked off the tour last week in Georgia and Philadelphia.

The president's schedule has them arriving in Newport News at about 9:45 a.m.

The Bidens have planned stops at Yorktown Elementary School and Tidewater Community College.

President Biden is expected to talk about his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

The Bidens are scheduled to fly back to Washington at about 3 p.m.