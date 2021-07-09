Bicyclist struck by car on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bicyclist is fighting for their life after being struck by a car late Thursday night on Route 1, Chesterfield Police said.

The bicyclist was reportedly hit by a person driving a Volkswagen sedan in the 6000 block of the road just before 11 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist had to be transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police said that driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene and cooperated with them.

Lanes of Route 1 were closed in that area while police investigated for several hours. Traffic was detoured to Chippenham Parkway.

In #Chesterfield - All northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed on Route 1 at Chippenham Pkwy. due to a crash. Use alternate routes. @ChesterfieldVa @CCPDVa https://t.co/3F8iw7kJpY — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) July 9, 2021

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

