Bicyclist struck by car on Route 1 in Chesterfield

Posted at 6:54 AM, Jul 09, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bicyclist is fighting for their life after being struck by a car late Thursday night on Route 1, Chesterfield Police said.

The bicyclist was reportedly hit by a person driving a Volkswagen sedan in the 6000 block of the road just before 11 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist had to be transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police said that driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene and cooperated with them.

Lanes of Route 1 were closed in that area while police investigated for several hours. Traffic was detoured to Chippenham Parkway.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

