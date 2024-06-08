Bicyclist struck and killed by car in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car Friday evening near the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller Roads in Henrico, police say.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a bicyclist hit by a car. Officers found a man laying in the road. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that hit the bicyclist remained at the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller Roads, as westbound traffic will now be closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

