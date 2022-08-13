Bicyclist killed, another rider critically injured; SUV driver in custody in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in custody after a bicyclist was killed and another rider was critically injured after being hit in eastern Henrico County Saturday morning.

Henrico Police said their preliminary investigation found the two bicyclists were riding along Osborne Turnpike when an SUV hit both riders just before 7:15 a.m.

One woman died of her injuries at the scene and another was taken to an area hospital where she was in critical condition at last check, according to police.

Officers have not yet released the victim's name as next of kin are being notified.

WTVR Cyclist killed on Osborne Turnpike in Henrico County.

Officials said that the driver of the SUV is in custody.

"Police continue their investigation into this crash and will work alongside the families of this tragic crash," officials wrote.

Officers said the HPD crash team is on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.