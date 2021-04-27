Bicyclist injured after hit-and-run in King George

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A man riding a bicycle has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car that didn't stop Monday night.

Virginia State Police said the man was hit by someone driving a black sedan in the 2200 block of Kings Highway (Route 3) just before 9 p.m.

The sedan was traveling west in the left lane when it hit the bicyclist and didn't stop, troopers said.

Investigators found the suspected vehicle about a mile from the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.