HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after a person on a bicycle was hit by a car near Henrico High School Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Azalea and Huntington avenues just before 2:10 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital, but there has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

