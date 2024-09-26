Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver in Chesterfield Thursday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police responded to a reported crash in the 9200 block of Route 1 in Chesterfield at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Both the bicyclist and the driver of the car involved in the incident, a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, were traveling north.

The bicyclist, Allen Wood of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Chesterfield Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact the department at (804) 748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.